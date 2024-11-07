Yobe Govt To Withhold Salaries Of Unverified Civil Servants

Share

The Yobe State government through the state Commissioner for Finance on Wednesday announced that the salaries of unverified civil servants would be withheld going forward.

According to the statement, the state government has verified the data of 20,763 civil servants, out of the 30,862 workers in the state.

Speaking through the State’s Head of Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji, while monitoring the ongoing data-capturing exercise in Damaturu, the Finance Commissioner said the data for 10,099 workers remains unverified due to the non-submission of their files by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, (MDAs).

READ ALSO

He added that the state’s efforts to maintain an accurate personnel database would continue, underscoring the government’s commitment to eliminating ghost workers from its payroll.

While expressing concern over the failure of some MDAs to submit employee files, the Head of Service assured that the outcome of the verification process would guide the state government’s next steps.

Share

Please follow and like us: