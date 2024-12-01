Yobe Govt, Stakeholders Meet On Farmers, Herders Conflict

Share

Yobe State government under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni has engaged critical stakeholders as part of strategies to nip in the bud the farmers/herders conflict in the state.

This was as the state government held an expanded security meeting which brought together heads of security agencies, Emirs of Ngelzarma and Jajere, as well as Local Government Chairmen and Leaders of Miyetti Allah.

The governor represented by his Deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, said the security meeting was aimed at reviewing and analysing the security situation across the state and to ensure that citizens are safe and their property adequately protected.

He further explained that the harvest period usually comes with crisis, hence there is a need to keep a close watch so as to avoid clashes between farmers and herders, more especially with the bumper harvest recorded this season.

After extensive deliberations, participants at the meeting came up with some measures expected to bring lasting and sustainable solutions to the perennial clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

The adopted measures include the utilisation and implementation of conflict resolution mechanisms; intensive surveillance and prompt response to security matters; sensitization, engagement and enlightenment campaigns, as well as proactive measures by stakeholders and community leaders.

The governor appealed to residents of the state to continue to support security agencies by providing necessary information.

