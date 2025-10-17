Yobe Govt Offers Free Dialysis, Other Treatment To Patients

To address the challenges of Kidney disease, the Yobe State Government has offered free medical treatment to patients who are mostly from Jakusko, Nguru, Gashua, Yusufari and other communities in the Northern parts of the state.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists in Mauduguri on Friday, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Hon Abdulkahi Bego, said Governor Mai Mala Buni has come up with a free treatment of all patients to bring succour to families and save their lives.

The Commissioner said that over 600 patients receive treatment on a monthly basis at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) which was initiated by the former Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam and was consolidated upon by the present administration of Governor Buni.

Bego, who spoke in an interactive session with some Journalists at the end of the 2-Day Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) 2025 Quarterly Strategy Meeting of Commissioners for Information of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governed States, which took place in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He admitted that, “Yobe state has many cases of kidney disease, as most of the communities on the shores of Yobe/Kumadugu River in the northern part of the state suffered most”.

He said to address the roots cause of the incident, the Yobe State Government has established Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre located at the College of Medical Science, Yobe State University, fully equipped worth billions of naira, even as it is also collaborating with University of Sussex, United Kingdom and some Researchers, including a US-based Dr. Mahmoud Bukar Maina, a British-Nigerian neuroscientist and educator whose research is focused on the cellular and molecular pathogenesis in Alzheimer’s disease.

The impact of the state government’s initiative, according to Bego, goes beyond providing immediate relief and medical consumables, but also delves into the causes of the kidney disease epidemic.

He also explained that Governor Buni, who has since declared a State of Emergency in the health sector, has constructed over 400-bed capacity at Mamman Ali Maternal and Child Complex, hitherto commissioned by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state-of-the-art facility located within the premises of YSUTH, he added, is not only saving millions of lives, but also serves as a referral and research centre in addressing maternal mortality in the North East region.

On social infrastructures, especially focusing on roads and drainage networks within rural and urban centres, the Commissioner said, “Apart from the ongoing construction of multi billion Fly Over within Damaturu metropolis, the state government has completed the rehabilitation of key roads such as Katarko-Goniri and Siminti-Godowoli.

“Other interventions were the Geidam-Bukarti, Bayamari-Yunusari, and Yunusari-Kanamma roads, the Damaturu-Kalallawa 25.5-kilometre dual carriageway, facilitating access to the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, and the dualization of the Abattoir Junction-New Bye-pass Roundabout on Potiskum road to manage high traffic volumes.

“Additional projects are the construction of roads connecting various communities, such as Damagum-Gubana, Bulanguwa-Kumagannam, Nguru-Bulanguwa, Danchuwa-Garin Abba-Garin Bingel, Chumbusko-Tagali, Nguru Highway-Karasuwa Galu town, Fika-Maluri, Jaji Maji-Karasuwa town, and Kukuri-Chukuriwa-Dawasa, among others”. Bego stated.

Similarly, the Commissioner further explained that Governor Buni expended N3.5 billion in building four Ultra Modern Sesame Seeds Cleansing, Processing and Packaging factories across the state.

These factories, he said, are located in Machina, Potiskum, Nguru and Damaturu local government areas, as Yobe state is the largest producer of Sesame seeds in Nigeria.