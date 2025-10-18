Yobe Govt Offers Free Dialysis, Other Medical Treatments To Patients

To address the challenges of kidney failure which is becoming rampant in the state, Yobe State Government has offered free medical treatment to patients suffering the disease. Those to be treated are mostly located in Jakusko, Nguru, Gashua, Yusufari and some other communities in Northern parts of the state.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital on Friday, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Hon Abdulkahi Bego said Governor Mai Mala Buni has come up with a free treatment of all patients to bring succor to families and save their lives.

The commissioner said that over 600 patients receive treatment on monthly basis at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) which was initiated by the former Governor Ibrahim Gaidam and was consolidated upon by the present administration.

Mr. Bego who spoke in an interactive session with some journalists at the end of the 2-day Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) 2025 quarterly strategy meeting of Commissioners for information of All Progressives Congress, APC governed states which took place in Maiduguri on Thursday.

He admitted that, “Yobe state has many cases of kidney disease, as most of the communities on the shores of Yobe/Kumadugu River in northern part of the state suffered most”.

He said to address the roots cause of the incident, the state government has established a Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre located at the College of Medical Science, Yobe State University, fully equipped worth billions of naira, even as it is also collaborating with University of Sussex, United Kingdom and some researchers.

One of such researchers include a US-based Dr. Mahmoud Bukar Maina, a British-Nigerian neuroscientist and educator whose research is focused on the cellular and molecular pathogenesis in Alzheimer’s disease.