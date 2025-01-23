Yobe Govt Hosts 5th Regional Governor’s Forum

Share

…as participants set to discuss Lake Chad Basin Security, Stability

Over 500 participants to meet in Maiduguri, as Yobe State Government prepares to host the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum as the issue of security and stability takes centre stage.

The 500 participants, including government officials, NGOs, and civil society actors, are expected to discuss cross-border cooperation and the consolidation of gains made in restoring peace.

It would be recalled that the region has long been plagued by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has disrupted lives and dislocated communities.

At the meeting, the Forum will present an opportunity for leaders from affected nations – Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger – to collaboratively assess the security landscape and devise strategies for peace.

Speaking on the forthcoming meeting, the host Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, stressed the importance of regional collaboration amongst member states to fast-track the development of the crisis-ravaged Lake Chad basin areas.

Buni said, ” ass the host Governor of the 5th edition of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum, I am deeply honoured to reaffirm Yobe State’s total commitment to the success of this significant regional event which, represents a vital opportunity for us to advance cooperation for sustainable development across the Lake Chad Basin region,”.

“Yobe State stands ready to welcome our esteemed guests and to contribute meaningfully to the future of hope and opportunities for the communities of the Lake Chad Basin,” Buni said.

Also, stressing the importance of collaboration, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, emphasized the significance of multi-stakeholder engagement in crafting actionable plans for stabilization.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security at the African Union Commission, Ambassador Adeoye Bankole said

“The Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum is crucial for advancing sustainable development, peace, and security in the region.

“The African Union supports the stabilization initiatives of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and urges member states and international partners to back the forum’s efforts to foster peace and improve opportunities for the region’s people”, he added.

Now in its 5th edition, the upcoming forum, themed “Rebuilding the Lake Chad Basin: Consolidating Gains, Commitment to Peace, Cross-Border Cooperation, Security, and Sustainable Development for a Resilient Community,” will assess progress, establish a shared understanding of the current situation, and propose pathways for enhanced regional cooperation and long-term peace.

The forum will kick off with a Pre-Forum from January 27-28, 2025, promoting inclusivity through discussions with local and national actors, civil society, and traditional leaders on social cohesion and the prevention of violent extremism. This will enhance the main forum’s discussions.

“The Regional Stabilisation Facility has been vital in implementing the Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery, and Resilience of the Boko Haram-affected areas, driving impactful programs led by national actors to rehabilitate homes, schools, and health centres while creating new economic opportunities.

“Together, we’ve enabled nearly half a million internally displaced persons to return to their communities and live with dignity,” said Mr. Njoya Tikum, Director of the UNDP Sub-Regional Hub for West and Central Africa.

