Yobe Govt Dismisses Report Of Gov Buni Defection To ADC

The Yobe State Government on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that Governor Mai Mala Buni is planning to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Director General of Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, made this known in an interview.

According to Mohammed, the report of Buni defecting to ADC is not true, adding that the report is baseless and unfounded.

READ ALSO

Mohammed stated that Buni, being a two-term governor under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, would be the last person to leave the ruling party.

He warned speculators to always be mindful of their claims, especially when it comes to credible and loyal party members like the Yobe governor.

He said, “It’s a wild dream of the author. Someone had earlier speculated this and was debunked. It’s an empty speculation.”