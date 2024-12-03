Yobe Govt Condole With Market Fire Victims, Donates ₦20m

Share

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has expressed shock and sadness over the fire outbreak at the Bayan Tasha market in Damaturu, describing the incident as sad at the challenging moment of economic hardship.

This was contained in a press statement by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed on Tuesday following the tragic incident.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that an early fire incident razed down about 50 shops at the popular Bayan Tasha market in the state capital.

Speaking on the development, Governor Buni directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assess the extent of damages in the Damaturu market fire incident.

Buni also urged the people to always take proactive measures against fire outbreaks, especially as the cold harmattan season sets in.

Earlier, his Deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, had visited the scene and announced a donation of ₦20 million to cater for the immediate needs of the victims before the comprehensive report is completed and handed over to the government.

