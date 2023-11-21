Yobe Gov: Soldier, 5 security operatives wounded in convoy attack –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that a military truck driver, four police operatives, as well as a personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), were wounded in Saturday’s “ambush attack” on the convoy of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, along the ever-busy Damaturu – Maiduguri road.

It, however, noted that operations by troops of 29 Task Force are ongoing to hunt and destroy the terrorists who perpetrated the attack. A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, said the governor was not affected in the convoy incident.

“On November 18, 2023, at around 6.30pm, the convoy and escorts of the Governor of Yobe State that were returning to Damaturu from Maiduguri encountered terrorists’ ambush attack at a location about 6 kms from Benesheikh town, along Maiduguri to Damaturu road.

“The governor was not in the convoy. However, government officials in the convoy at the time of the incident include the following: Secretary to Yobe State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali; Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Brig-Gen Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd), Special Adviser on Religious Affairs; the military escorts with 2 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and 3 Toyota gun trucks, police escorts, department of state services operatives and members of Yobe State hunters group.

“Troops of 29 Task Force Brigade on patrol duty and route piquetting along Maiduguri to Damaturu road promptly moved to the scene and assisted in the extrication of the victims and recovery of the two vehicles affected in the incident.

“The security personnel in the convoy who were affected during the incident include one military truck driver, four police escorts and one DSS operative who all sustained gunshot wounds but were in stable conditions.

“Unfortunately, one of the injured police escorts died shortly on arrival at the specialist hospital in Damaturu; reinforcement of troops from 29 Task Force Brigade led by the brigade commander are conducting fighting patrol in the area to locate the terrorists who carried out the dastardly act.

“The injured victims have also been successfully evacuated to the specialist hospital, Damaturu, where they are currently receiving treatment while the corpse of the deceased police personnel has also been deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital,” the spokesperson explained.