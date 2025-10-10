Yobe Gov Buni Charts Path For Nigeria’s Religious Harmony

…as Northern Christians unite under NOCRELA

The sustained atmosphere of peace in the northern part of the country was again enlarged last week as Christians in the religion came together under a single umbrella to further promote unity, spiritual and physical development in the region.

The inauguration of the Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly (NOCRELA) gave credence to this development as the ceremony received the backing of eminent personalities cutting across religious, government and traditional institutions as Sultan of Sokoto was also represented by Esu Karu, Mr Luka Baba.

The event with the theme: “The Role of Christian Leaders in Nation Building,” has been prophetically projected to further enhance a peaceful coexistence with fellow Muslim brothers as it is going to promote peaceful living in the North East and other part of the regions and, by extension, Nigeria.

The inauguration and investiture of the executive members, which took place at Dominion Chapel International Church located in Garki, Abuja, saw the General Overseer of the church, Archbishop Johnpraise Daniel, emerging as the National Chairman while evangelist Emmanuel Degubi emerged as the National Youth Chairman among other officials.

The ceremony provided another opportunity for the Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, to re-emphasize his belief in the unity of the country irrespective of religious belief.

Recall that some months back, the governor in a rare display of magnanimity and to strengthen the atmosphere of religious harmony in the state, approved the appointment of Emmanuel Degubi as a Senior Special Adviser on Christian Affairs as well as the Focal Person for Christian Pilgrims Welfare in the state.

Obviously, Buni’s commitment to a united faith atmosphere, not only in Yobe but the northern region and possibly the whole country, was further amplified at the Christian Leaders’ Assembly event where he was ably represented by the state Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Ethical Re-Orientation, Yusuf Umar Potiskum, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Speaking to the audience, the governor conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the honour of being chosen as the Special Guest of Honour at the historic inauguration and retreat, saying he deeply valued the recognition and holds the gathering in the highest regard.

“Let me begin by congratulating the leadership and members of this great Assembly for your courage, vision, and steadfast commitment to fostering harmony, not only in Northern Nigeria but also across our dear nation. “The theme of today’s occasion- “The Role of Christian Leaders in Nation Building”-could not have come at a more appropriate time.

Our country, Nigeria, is navigating complex challenges that demand the wisdom, sincerity, and selfless service of both political and religious leaders,” he noted. He said faith leaders in the North had always played a vital role in shaping “our moral compass, guiding communities, and advocating for peace.

This gathering is therefore not only timely but also profoundly significant. “I am humbled by your kind words of commendation and recognition of our modest efforts in promoting peace and unity in Yobe State. This recognition is not for the government alone, but for the good people of Yobe-Muslims and Christians alike who have chosen dialogue over division, and understanding over suspicion.

“As we all know, the North-East has been one of the regions most affected by insecurity in recent years. These unfortunate circumstances have created mistrust, fear, and sometimes hostility between faith communities. Yet, Yobe State has, by the special grace of the Almighty God, stood out as an example of peaceful coexistence.

“This did not happen by chance. It has been the result of deliberate policies, community engagement, mutual respect, and our unwavering belief that what unites us as servants of the Almighty God is far greater than what divides us. “In Yobe State, despite being a Muslim-majority state, we have worked hard to ensure that Christians and Muslims live not as rivals but as neighbours, partners, and brothers and sisters.

We celebrate our religious diversity as a source of strength, not a cause for division. “Here, I must commend Yobe state religious leaders for their spirit of co- operation, patience, and patriotism. Together, we have shown the world that differences in faith need not lead to conflict, but can instead open the way to deeper love, respect, and mutual understanding.

“Christian leaders, like their Muslim counterparts, have a sacred duty to be bridge-builders in our society. You are role models in your communities, mentors to the youth, and voices of reason in moments of conflict. Your pulpits are not only platforms for preaching faith-they are also platforms for promoting tolerance, justice, compassion, and the values that bind us together as one nation under the One Merciful God that we all worship.

“At this juncture, allow me to high- light three roles that I believe are central to nation building:

1. Advocating for Peace: Remind us that violence is never a solution, and that peace is always the pathway to progress.

2. Promoting Unity: Encourage interfaith dialogue, mutual respect, and collaboration across divides

. 3. Shaping Values: Inspire honesty, integrity, hard work, and patriotism among our people especially the youth, who represent the future of our nation. “Distinguished leaders, ladies and gentlemen, peace and unity are not mere slogans-they are sacred responsibilities entrusted to each of us.

Let us therefore work hand in hand, Christians and Muslims alike, to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, heal divisions, and build a Nigeria where justice, equity, and progress reign.

“On this note, I once again congratulate this Assembly on your inauguration and retreat. May this gathering mark a new dawn of strengthened unity and renewed dedication to the service of God and our dear country.” In his welcome speech before the inauguration ceremony proper, Bishop JohnPraise said the need for christians in the north to have a voice informed the setting up of the assembly.

According to him, “Northern christians have been defeated on several occasions because they have refused to speak with one voice. We have, therefore, decided to come together not only to speak with one voice, sink our differences and be a voice to the voiceless. “In 2002, Northern Christians met in Jos, the Plateau state capital where the idea that has manifested today was first muted. We have come together to have an Assembly that will speak for Northern Christians.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Dr. John Darah, who delivered the keynote address, informed the Christian leaders and all present that the Northern christian gathering predated the mother body of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN. “Many people are not aware that Northern CAN was there before the national CAN. “I am a fanatic of CAN. You must not be seen as a rival to the national body but act to complement its activities.”

He went on to congratulate the leaders of Northern Christians for the courage to step up and strengthen christian activities in Northern Nigeria. “You must ensure that there is peace in the North. You must see the problems we are having now as temporary.

They will surely go away because we will continue to live in peace together with people of other faiths in unity and solidarity. “We have to speak up at this auspicious moment of the official inauguration of the executive council of this assembly” he said.

On his part, Emmanuel Degubi Ayuba, from Yobe State, who emerged as the Youth Chairman of the group, recalled his deep involvement in the affairs of Christian bodies in the region, especially his state, Yobe, where the Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has shown commitment to ensure religious harmony among all faiths.

Speaking on his journey to his new status, he said: “I was the SSA on Christian Affairs to the Governor and presently the officer in charge of pilgrims and welfare. “This is not my first time of been appointed as a youth leader, the first time, from the local Assembly to the church to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to many political groups, to many organisations and now to this one, Northern Christians Leaders Religious Assembly.

“I cherish this present one because it is a combination of both, by this I mean the political, spiritual and social all joined together in my office. “I think with the experience I’ve gathered over the years, and with the leadership of the holy spirit in me, I know we are going to unite the northern christians youth and also going to advocate for peaceful coexistence with our fellow Muslim brothers. “It is going to promote peaceful living in the North East.

Only that, we are going to agitate for the youths to participate in governance. A time will come when the youths will be called to be used for acts inimical to social order. “We will awaken them to know that we all are not all youths again. You’ll see a man of 35 or 40 called youth.

I remember some years back, you see a man of 35 already becoming president. So we want the youths to wake up and unite to support whoever is a good person and use one of our own.” “As the National Youth Chairman, I am going to inaugurate the state chair- man, of which we will also have the zonal at the North East, Central and West.

We are going to network down to the grassroots. This will allow for quick dissemination of information from the national level down to the ward and even to the unit. While expressing excitement over the emergence as a youth leader, he, however, attributed it to the grace of God.

According to him, “I least expected it, because a person from Yobe coming to lead Nigeria from Abuja . I actually asked them, what made them to choose me and they said that they have been following my leadership lifestyle and have seen what I have delivered in Yobe and the capacity they’ve seen in me.

“They felt that in Yobe with the minority number of christians I can do what I did, that by the grace of God when a bigger platform is given I can do better not only to unite the christians but the entire Nigeria youths.” On the part of the government, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, commended the organisers for their vision and commitment to convening the platform, highlighting the crucial role of the Church in promoting peace, unity and development.

He stressed the need for unity and cooperation among different groups in achieving national development. “The government recognises that spiritual leadership is indispensable in shaping a society anchored in values and guided by conscience.”

He expressed confidence in the government’s efforts to address challenges and promote youth development and encouraged the Church to continue playing a vital role in shaping the nation’s values and conscience. The Guest, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, a former Executive Secretary of TETFUND and also the Grand Patron, NOCRELA, said: “NOCRELA is platforms for interaction and expression, particularly for Christians in the north.

“The Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly aims to provide a platform for Christians in the north to express itself and promote peace and unity. “People have used insecurity as an instrument to destabilise and do evil or blackmail governments. “Nigerians have the right, under our constitution and under United Nations instruments, for platforms to be created for interaction.

“Northern Christians have played their roles in our local governments, in our states, in our regions, nationally. “We believe that we are one of the segments of Nigeria that believe in the unity of this country,” he said. Bogoro called for collective effort to address insecurity and promoting cooperation among different groups, adding, “by working together, Christians in the north can play a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The new officials include Bishop Daniel, National Chairman, Most Rev. Marcus Amfani, Vice Chairman, while the position of the Secretary General went to Rev. Simon Dolly, Assistant Secretary General and Prof. Suleiman Matazu.

Others are Prof. Abraham Adams, National Advisers, Peace and Security, Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa is the national adviser on politics and governance, among others. The new officials were charged to be of good ambassadors of the body of Christ while discharging their duty. The highlight of the event was the presentation and decoration of officials by the representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, Esu Karu, Mr Luka Baba.