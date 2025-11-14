Yobe Gov Bags ASCON Award Of Excellence In Human Capital Devt

The management of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) has conferred an award of excellence in Human Capital Development and Public Service Transformation on Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Speaking at the award presentation, the Director General of ASCON, Dr Funke Adepoju, said the governor had invested greatly in capital development in the state civil service since the inception of office in 2018.

According to the Director General, at present, more than 149 civil servants from the state are undergoing a two-week leadership training programme in the college.

Adepoju said the award was in appreciation of Buni’s visionary leadership and partnership with the College.

She noted that Yobe State recorded the largest number of participants in ASCON’s training history, underscoring the administration’s strong investment in workforce development.

“We are particularly delighted by Yobe State’s partnership with ASCON and its deliberate investment in the skills and capabilities of its civil servants.

“This collaboration underscores a deep understanding that no reform can succeed without the competence, character, and commitment of those who implement it.

“I wish to once again express our deep appreciation to the Governor of Yobe State, for his vision and unwavering support and to the distinguished Head of Service, for graciously representing him at this ceremony,” she said.

The Yobe State Head of the Civil Service, representing the governor at the ceremony, Alhaji Abdullahi Shehu, said the governor had been very supportive of the state civil servants in not only prompt payment of salaries, but in various welfare packages.

“These packages include provision of affordable Housing, payment of furniture allowances, and provision of relief material in food and non-food items, to mention just a few.

“In addition, just recently, the Governor’s benevolence extended to our retired civil servants by settling all outstanding liabilities in gratuity owed to our senior citizens.

“The Governor has also solidified the service in terms of massive recruitment and training of various categories of civil servants both within and outside Nigeria,” he said.

Addressing the participants of the two-week training programme at the college, Shehu said they had done well.

“Today, we have about 149 participants here that had completed their training. We are a product of history.

“I urge you to double your efforts when you get back to your offices at home,” he said.

He commended the management of ASCON for the award bestowed on Yobe State and assured them that the single gesture had energised them to do more for the service.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Alhaji Abas Isa Bizi, Permanent Secretary, Manpower Development, described the award as a celebration of Yobe State’s commitment to excellence in human capital development.

He expressed gratitude to ASCON for recognising Governor Buni’s efforts, describing the honour as a testament to the power of visionary leadership and investment in people.

Alhaji Abubakar Idris, one of the participants, in his remarks commended the college for organising the training programme, adding that they had learnt a lot

“Our capacity has increased; we will use what we have learnt for the development of our state,” he said