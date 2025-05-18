Share

Yobe Desert Stars of Damaturu and Doma United FC of Gombe on Saturday sealed their places in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 following the conclusion of matches in Conference D.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Desert Stars emerged as group leaders after a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Basira FC in a decisive final fixture.

The win saw Yobe finish top of the Conference D table with 20 points, confirming their spot in the prestigious Super 8 playoffs.

Doma FC, who were on standby during the final round of games, retained second place with 19 points to join Yobe in the next phase.

Kebbi United, who were also in contention, ended their campaign with a valiant 2-1 away win against Sporting Supreme.

Despite the impressive result, the team fell just short, finishing third in the group with 18 points—just one point behind Doma FC.

Meanwhile, newly promoted Kada Stars of Kaduna ensured their survival in the NNL by defeating Adamawa United 2-1 in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all encounter.

The result helped Kada avoid relegation in their debut season.

The Super 8 tournament will determine the teams that gain promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), and both Yobe Desert Stars and Doma FC will now shift focus to preparing for the crucial playoff battles.

NNL Conference D Final Standings:

Yobe Desert Stars – 20 pts Doma FC – 19 pts Kebbi United – 18 pts Sporting Supreme – [points not specified] Kada Stars – [escaped relegation] Adamawa United – [relegated]

