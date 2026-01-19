Yobe Defrays N15.4bn Gratuity Backlogs

The Yobe Government on Wednesday said it has spent over N15.4 billion to clear the backlog of gratuities of the state and local governments retirees.

Alhaji Baba Wali, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) disclosed this at a press briefing in Damaturu, marking Gov Mai Mala Buni’s six years in office.

He said with the payment, the state and local governments no longer owed any gratuity. Wali said the state had provided 250 operational vehicles and 500 motorcycles to the various security agencies to enhance their operations since 2019.

The SSG said over 300 patrol and specialised operational vehicles were rehabilitated by the state, adding that the state government facilitated the engagement of over 2,000 vigilantes, hunters and hybrid force operatives.

He said the state government had employed no fewer than 6,449 workers and sponsored about 35 capacity trainings for over 6,395 civil servants within the period under review.

Wali said a total of 500km of roads were either completed by the state government or ongoing, including Geidam-Bukarti, Bayamari-Yunusari, Yunusari-Kanamma, Damagum-Gubana, Bulanguwa-Kumagannam, Nguru-Bulanguwa and Fika-Maluri.

The SSG said Triacta Nig Ltd., the contractor handling three level flyover and underpass construction in Damaturu, promised to hand over the N22 billion worth project in the first quarter of 2026.

He said the state constructed six new model schools, seven mega schools, nine new government Girls Day Senior Secondary Schools, eight new co-education Government Day Senior Secondary Schools and additional one for boys across the State.

Wali said over 4,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were recruited and posted to various primary and secondary schools, adding that 26,000 teachers were also trained or retrained to enhance their capacities.

The SSG said the state government had been paying WAEC, NECO and NABTEB registration fees for all students across the state.

He said Primary Healthcare Centres were either constructed or rehabilitated in 140 out of the 178 electoral wards in the state, adding that 88 customised tricycle ambulances were procured.

Wali said over 300,000 persons had registered with the state Health Insurance Scheme, adding that drugs worth over N2.3 billion were provided to the State Drugs and Medical Consumable Management Agency (YODMA) The SSG said the state had acquired 20 new buses to boost inter and intra town and city transportation for the Yobe Transport Corporation.

He said over 100 assorted cars were procured and sold out to people at subsidized rate to encourage local commuting. “ In the area of electrification, 25 villages were electrified while electricity was extended to over 200 different locations.

“ We have also rehabilitated and strengthen Damaturu – Potiskum, Potiskum – Gashua, Gashua – Yunusari, Damaturu – Babbangida – Bayamari, Bayamari – Geidam – Bukarti, Bayamari – Yunusari, Potiskum – Kukar Gadu and MaiduwaGadaka with 33KVA lines.”