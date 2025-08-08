Yobe Commends Nigerian Global English Champions, Seeks Honours

Following the colorful outing at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London, United Kingdom, the Yobe State Government has celebrated the outstanding achievements of two students, Nafisa Abdullah (17) and Rukayya Muhammad Fema (15), who emerged world champions.

The students of Nigerian Tulip International College, represented Nigeria in the global competition where they beat over 20,000 contestants from 69 countries to clinch the world titles in English Language Skills and Overall Debate categories, respectively.

To honor them, Governor Mai Mala Buni approved a special ceremony to honour the girls, both of whom are beneficiaries of his scholarship programme that currently sponsors over 890 students at the institution. Commending their feat, Buni described their performance as a reward for the administration’s heavy investment in education. “These are great feats that justify the government’s investment in the education sector.

“The state remains committed to subsidising education and supporting every child’s growth,” the governor said, adding that over 40,000 students from Yobe are currently on scholarships, both within and outside Nigeria. Also extending congratulations, President and Founder of the MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, described Nafisa’s success as “a testament to the quality of education available in Nigeria.”