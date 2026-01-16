Yobe Auto Crash Claims 6 Lives

Six persons have been confirmed dead following a road crash involving an articulated truck and a canter truck along the Potiskum-Damaturu Highway in Yobe State.

According to eyewitnesses, the two vehicles had a head-on-collision with the truck driver blamed for driving against the traffic.

The trailer was on its way to Maiduguri, Borno State, conveying soya beans with five occupants including the driver. Only one of them survived with injuries, as the remaining occupants lost their lives.

The canter truck which was believed to be at fault was carrying earth mould bricks with two persons losing their lives in that vehicle.

The scene of the accident was besieged by many travelers who went to support the rescue efforts, though they could not do much as the trailer was left by the roadside badly damaged. Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps under Yobe State Sector Command lifted the trailer with a crane.