Yobe Approves Expansion Of Security Outfit

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the expansion of “ Operation Haba Maza,” a security outfit, to cover Potiskum, Geidam, Nguru, Buni Yadi and Gashua towns.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam, Buni’s Adviser on Security Matters, stated this to newsmen shortly after the state’s security council meeting in Damaturu.

He also said the operation which previously comprised of mobile policemen, would now include personnel from all other sister agencies. “

Operation Haba Maza” security outfit has been expanded to a joint security outfit to include all other security agencies.

“From now on, we shall also have the Operation Haba Maza outfit in Potiskum, Gashua, Nguru, Geidam and Buni Yadi,” Abdulsalam said.

The official said that the expansion was aimed at strengthening internal security in all parts of the state. He said Buni also approved an increase in logistics to various security agencies in the state to boost efficiency.

On the recent temporary closure of three weekly markets in the state, he explained that the decision was a proactive measure to safeguard lives and property.

“ There are ongoing operations in those areas, and the security agencies are working ahead to avoid surprises,” Abdulsalam said.