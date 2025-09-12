The Yobe State Chapter of the All Progressives Party (APC) on Thursday protested alleged exclusion of the zone in Federal appointments from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Sambo Kakawa, who led the delegation to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, described the situation as an obvious disparity in the distribution of appointments from the state.

Speaking on the political and zonal marginalization, Kakawa said that Yobe East and Yobe North have produced Ministers, executive secretaries, directors-general and numerous board members, but, Yobe South is left out of the picture, despite bring the state’s most populous zone.

He added, “According to INEC data of 2023, Yobe South is leading with 43 per cent of Yobe State’s total registered votes, with over 617,781 votes out of the total 1,485,141 of the state.

“Despite being an APC stronghold and contributing significantly to the party’s victories in the 2023 election, Yobe South has been entirely excluded from President Tinubu’s appointments.

“In contrast, the minorities in the two zones of Yobe State have received more appointments.

“In the game of politics, population and majority votes are key considerations for leaders.

“We hope President Tinubu will heed the voice of the majority people of Yobe South, recognising their significant contribution to the state’s population and electoral strength, and consider their aspirations for representation in his administration,”

While insisting on appointment for Haruna Sardauna, a Yobe South indigene and Director General of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, as the next Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, the stakeholders cautioned that continued marginalization could affect APC’s fortunes in the 2027 elections.

Responses by some state officials, however, assured them that their problems will be sorted out.