YKB, Ayola, Bims, Others To Thrill Afrobeats Lovers At Connect AfroFest

Afropop singers, Yusuf Oluwo, popularly known as Yusuf Kan Bai (YKB), Timi Martins, Ayola, and Bims are among other performers billed to perform at Connect AfroFest.

The event, tagged ‘Connect Afrofest: Connecting Afrobeats Nextgen will be held on the 14th of December, 2024 at The Hanger, Maryland, Lagos.

The event organised by Connect Afrobeats, an online networking platform for Afrobeats stakeholders globally will also have a panel speaking sessions in the afternoon before a night concert.

The session will be about empowerment, inclusivity, education, and connection with industry professionals who will be talking about some topics including “From Local to Global: The Power of Branding and How Personal Branding Can Drive Global Success for Both Emerging and Established Artists” and “Afrobeats Beyond Borders: How Streaming Platforms are Bridging African Diaspora Music Cultures.”

Speakers include Abiodun ‘Bizzle’ Osikoya, Co-Founder/Principal Consultant, The Plug Entertainment, Dunsin Bankole, Head of Operations, WeTalkSound, Kini-Abasi Edet, Head of Operations, MBA for Africa, Anita Amangbo Marketing Manager & CEO, Mazi Studios, Mayowa Idowu Editor in Chief, Culture Custodian, Hamiid Wondah, Head of Publishing.

The Plug Entertainment, Jane Efagwu, Artist (Moderator), Wale Adeyemi, Artiste Community Manager, Make Music Lagos, Pokyes Jan, Assistant Program Director, CIIFA LTD & MBA, George Ogala, Head of Operations, Josplay, Melissa Kariuki, Founder & CEO, Whip Music, Kemi Israel, A&R Manager, ONErpm Africa, Victor Ekpo (Moderator), Senior legal and business manager at Zaeda Oracle Limited, Azeez Fusigboye, Canada based Promoter and PR Agent.

“We are thrilled to bring together a diverse community of artists, scholars, and professionals to educate enthusiasts about Afrobeat culture and its enduring legacy,” said Abdullah Abubakre, Founder and Director of ConnectAfrobeats. “Connect AfroFest is more than just an event; it’s a testament to the power of community building, and culture to unite, inspire, and ignite positive change.”

Later in the evening, YKB, Ayola, Timi Martins, Bims, Oiza and Meya, Yemzzy, Ibejii Music, Dela and many emerging talents are ready to give you a night you did not know you needed!

This isn’t just any event, Connect AfroFest is a free festival dedicated to uplifting the Afrobeats community by bridging the gap between emerging and seasoned talents, showcasing growth stories, and fostering meaningful connections in the industry.

‘Connect Afrofest: Connecting Afrobeats Nextgen ‘is organised by ConnectAfrobeats, an online networking platform for Afrobeats stakeholders. A cultural hub is created to connect artists with producers, songwriters, managers, indie promoters with distributors, and publishers with creative journalists, among others for collaboration, networking, touring, and other creative deliberations.

