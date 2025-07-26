Yinka Kudaisi: Super Falcons, Good Blend, They’ll Deliver 10th Wafcon Title

…says Nigeria must not underrate Morocco

Former Super Falcons defender, Yinka Kudaisi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said the current crop of the players in the women national team are the future of Nigerian football. Excerpts:

Before the game against South Africa, you predicted a difficult game. Would you say the game was as expected?

It was as expected because I knew them as a team when I was playing. They are a team I played against several times, and they have always proved difficult to beat; especially when playing against Nigeria. They always behave like every other team but the fact is that Nigeria remains the team to beat in every competition in Africa. They always want to play their best anytime they are against Nigeria. That’s why I said it was going to be difficult.

Would you say the Falcons were lucky to get the winning goal just during the additional time of 10 minutes?

Yes, the winning goal came at the right time because if we had not score at that time, meaning we are going to extra time, but that goal allowed the players to have more time to rest because if they had entered the extra time, and no goal, the game might go into penalties and that is always anybody’s game.

Looking at the performance of the girls so far, from the start of the competition to beating Zambia, and later South Africa, do you think Nigeria is primed for Mission X?

It is not just about Mission X, if you look at most of the players that are playing at the competition, you will see that we have some young players who are going to be the future. They are a good blend of young and few experienced players. Yes, Mission X is possible, then, we are also building for the future at the same time. I consider the players at this year’s tournament as the future of Nigerian football.

We are meeting Morocco, the host in the final. How difficult or easy this game is going to be?

There’s nothing to be scared of in Morocco. There’s nothing to be scared about them. Yes, we can’t predict football, it is no respecter of anyone, but we have what it takes to defeat Morocco if we play our brand of football. I don’t see Morocco winning that game on Saturday.

Do you think the crowd will be a factor since Morocco are playing at home?

The crowd will surely play a role in the game, but as long as we did not underrate them, I don’t think we have anything to fear even with them playing in front of their fans. We have been playing such games in the past and this will not be the last.

If you are in a position to advice the players before the game, what would you say to them?

I will say the same thing as before that they should not underrate them and go all out for victory. Because football has no respect for anyone. Let them know and reach that ultimate goal of winning the title.

Talking about Yinka Ikudaisi, how did you come into football especially as a girl-child?

I was in Kaduna when it all started. I started playing football with my brothers. I was the only girl among my brothers playing on the street at the time. Then from there, I joined Kada Babes. From school, we go to training before going home every day. I didn’t even take it seriously. I didn’t take football seriously, you know. My only job is to play street football and go home. I didn’t know football will take me this far in life.

At what time did you come to terms that football is your career?

I think it was when I finished my SS 3, when a coach came to take me from Kaduna to Abiola Babes. That was when I now started getting serious.

As the only girl playing alongside boys, what was your parents reaction as at the time?

At first, it wasn’t easy. I had no problem with my dad but my mom, she said, who will be working at home? But when I traveled with my team and she saw my name in the newspaper, boom, and that was it. Even at times, she will be the one to ask if I am not going for training.

And how has it been with your career as a footballer?

I really thank God, honestly. I thank God for playing football. No single regret at all. Never regretted playing football.

Which tournaments would you say you would continue to look back at as one of the best in your career?

If I am to pick, I will talk about the World Cup in USA in 1999 and the Olympic Games in 2004 in Greece. I always remembered those two tournaments even many years after I retired.

During your time, you won so many titles for the Super Falcons especially on the continent. However, people were of the opinion that other teams are yet to embrace women’s football, would you subscribe to this?

I would say at that time, we were not scared of anyone because we so much believed in ourselves and not scared of anyone. Unlike now that we are scared of playing South Africa, playing Zambia and the rest. But during my own days, we were not scared of anybody.

What would you say was the treatment especially from the government and the football federation?

Well, was fair somehow. Compared to now, it was fair at the time. Before we go to any competition, we had to sit with the NFF, to ask them our pay. How much are they going to pay us? So it was somehow fair compared to now.

As a girl child, do you face stigmatization from the community when you started playing football?

No, no, there was nothing like that, at all. There was nothing like that. Because like I said, I started playing football in Kaduna and they only admire what I was doing and nothing like looking down on me.

How would you describe life after retirement?

Life is good, since retirement there has been freedom because I was not thinking about going for training, or I can’t eat this or do that. As a footballer, you always have a regimented lifestyle, but now, I do as I wish. Sometimes I don’t go to training, maybe just to loosen up. But life is good generally.

What have you been doing since retirement?

A lot. I’m a very busy woman.

Some of your mates go into coaching, some into administration. Why are you not into any of those?

I didn’t go into any of those because I’m not interested. Not because I was scared of anything, but I am not just interested in it.

Biggest issue in those days is parents not allowing their children to go into football, what will be your advice to parents now?

I advise them to allow their children to play football. Education first, but there is money and exposure now in football, so I will advise them to leave their children to follow their choice of career.

You played for clubs in Nigeria and outside the country, can you compare the two?

No, no. You can’t compare. You can’t compare at all. Playing outside the country, you can’t compare. Don’t even go there.

What will be your prediction for Nigeria against Morocco on Saturday?

I will say 2-0 because I really want us to beat them right at home so as to win the 10th title.

A South Africa player had injury during the match against Nigeria, what are your words to her?

I am really worried about her and hope she gets back to her feet soon. I have been there before and I understand the trauma and pains. I remembered when I dislocated my shoulder in 1999, it was something you don’t wish for your enemy. I was happy our players paid her a visit in the hospital.