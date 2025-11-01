Yinka Erinle Holds Eko Hotel Spellbound At Adeyinka Alaseyori’s Onisegun Nla Concert 2.0

The 6,000 capacity Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, became a cathedral of worship on Sunday night as music minstrel Yinka Erinle delivered an awe inspiring opening performance at Adeyinka Alaseyori’s Onisegun Nla Concert 2.0.

Erinle set the tone for the night with a soul-lifting medley of timeless hymns, including the classic “Onisegun Nla (The Great Physician)”. Her rendition, marked by heartfelt passion and spiritual depth, drew the audience into a moment of solemn reflection and pure worship.

From the first note, the atmosphere shifted. The vast auditorium, filled with thousands of worshippers, stood still in reverent silence as Erinle’s soaring voice echoed through the hall. in chorus, creating an overwhelming wave of worship that lingered long after her final note faded.

Her performance went beyond musical delivery; it was a spiritual experience a divine invocation that opened the night’s worship encounters and set a high standard for the ministrations that followed.

The Onisegun Nla Concert 2.0, convened by renowned gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori, featured an impressive roster of gospel greats, including , Mercy Chinwo , Mike Abdul , Pelumi Deborah , Emmah OhmyGod ,Beejaysax , princess ifemide , Olabest and other leading voices in Nigerian gospel music.

The concert, themed around the healing power of Christ “The Great Physician” gathered thousands of worshippers from across the country for a night of thanksgiving, healing, and revival.

From exuberant praise sessions to deeply intimate moments of worship, the event reaffirmed Alaseyori’s growing influence as a spiritual and musical force.

Yet, among the night’s many highlights, Yinka Erinle’s opening act stood out for its grace, purity, and undeniable anointing.

In a time when gospel concerts are increasingly known for spectacle, Erinle’s simplicity and sincerity reminded all present of the true essence of worship spirit and truth.

Her performance at Onisegun Nla Concert 2.0 will be remembered not just as a musical offering, but as a divine moment that touched hearts and drew heaven closer to earth.