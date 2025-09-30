Yinka Adebayo Appointed First Chairman Of TPP Fest 2025

The Peak Performer Africa (TPP Africa) has appointed Yinka Adebayo, Group Executive Director for West & Central Africa at Omnicom Media Group, as the inaugural Chairman of TPP Fest 2025.

Adebayo, a two-time honouree on the TPP Africa platform, is widely regarded as one of the continent’s leading figures in media and marketing. With over 30 years of industry experience, his appointment underscores TPP Africa’s commitment to celebrating leaders who champion productivity, performance, and inclusive growth while inspiring a new generation of achievers across the continent.

Adebayo began his career at Promoserve Limited in 1995 before holding key roles at Admix Communications and Martlink Limited. Over the years, he has risen to prominence as a respected thought leader in advertising, regularly contributing to industry panels and media discussions. He is a member of APCON and NIPR, and an alumnus of Lagos Business School.

As the first-ever Chairman of TPP Fest, Adebayo’s appointment marks both continuity and a bold new chapter in advancing Africa’s culture of productivity and performance. In this role, he will serve as ambassador, advisor, connector, and mentor—helping to shape the strategic direction of TPP Fest’s flagship programmes.

These programmes include the Emerging Leaders Summit, Women in Leadership Appreciation Dinner, CEO Forum, and the TPP Awards, which will serve as the festival’s grand finale. His responsibilities will span stakeholder engagement, strengthening partnerships, and inspiring leaders across diverse sectors.

“Mr. Adebayo’s leadership journey, track record of excellence, and deep commitment to Africa’s growth exemplify the very essence of what we stand for at TPP Africa,” said Dr. Abiola Salami, Convener of TPP Fest and Founder of TPP Africa.

Responding to his appointment, Adebayo said:

“It is an honour to serve as the first-ever Chairman of TPP Fest 2025. This platform is more than a recognition night—it is a continental movement for driving productivity, excellence, and legacy.

“Having been honoured by TPP Africa twice, I know firsthand the weight of this responsibility, and I look forward to leveraging my clout and connections to amplify its impact across Africa. With the right leadership, a continent as blessed as ours can and should only head in one direction, the top.”

TPP Fest 2025 is scheduled to hold on November 17 and 18. It will convene some of Africa’s most influential leaders, including CEOs, C-suite executives, policymakers, women in leadership, creatives, and emerging professionals.

The two-day gathering aims to spark conversations on performance and productivity, while celebrating excellence, innovation, and legacy. The event will climax with the prestigious TPP Awards 2025.

Past honourees of the TPP Awards include notable figures such as business titan Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, and Agbaoye Kola Karim. Others include Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Dr. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Sir Ademola Aladekomo, and Dr. John Momoh, among other top-ranking leaders.

This distinguished lineup affirms the awards’ enduring legacy of celebrating icons of leadership, productivity, and impact across Africa.