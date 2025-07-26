Yilwatda’s Emergence As APC Chairman Strategic – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has described the emergence of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a strategic move that will foster unity within the party.

Speaking after the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting where Yilwatda was adopted, Speaker Abbas noted that the decision, made under the guidance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reflects a deliberate effort to strengthen the party’s internal cohesion.

He emphasized that having a notable politician from the North-Central geopolitical zone at the helm reinforces inclusivity and regional balance within the party structure.

Abbas commended the APC leadership for successfully managing the transition and praised President Tinubu for his role in consolidating the party’s dominance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The Speaker urged the new chairman to work towards uniting all party organs, structures, and caucuses, noting that this is essential for electoral victories and sustaining the APC as a viable platform for progressive governance.

He also prayed for divine guidance for Prof. Yilwatda and wished him a successful tenure.