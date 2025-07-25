Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the emergence of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as the National Chairman of the party.

Aiyedatiwa and other governors on the platform of the APC had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, where various national issues, including the recent developments in the party, were discussed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan said Governor Aiyedatiwa commended the party’s leadership for the rancour-free process that led to the choice of Prof. Yilwatda as National Chairman.

The Governor expressed optimism that the party, under Prof. Yilwatda, will only get stronger and record overwhelming victories in the coming electoral contests across the country.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, got a brand new National Chairman in the just concluded National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

“That remains a beautiful turning point for our great party. This has set us in motion for overwhelming victories in the forthcoming elections at all levels in the country.

“Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda’s emergence signals hope as his ability to organize, re-engineer, and reposition the APC is never in doubt. He possesses the carriage to increase the harvest of members who have been ostracised by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past chairman of our party.

“I congratulate the leader of our party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man with a special penchant for sourcing stars. President Tinubu has shown this ingenuity over the years and it has become his trademark.

“On behalf of the APC faithful in Ondo state, I salute the gallantry of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda while pledging to support his blueprints for the progress of our party. The future is green for our party and we have made a great choice that will rub off positively on the people of Nigeria.”