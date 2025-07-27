Yilwatda’s Appointment As APC Chair, Strategic To Unite Party — Speaker Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated the new chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, saying his appointment to lead the National Working Committee of the ruling party was strategic.

The speaker, who had noted at the NEC meeting that Prof. Yilwatda was adopted as the APC National Chairman “under the guidance of President Tinubu,” said a notable politician from the North-Central geopolitical zone leading the APC has further reinforced the unity and cohesion in the ruling party.

Abbas stressed the need for the APC to respond strategically to the emerging political dynamics in the country.

While applauding the APC for successfully navigating the leadership change, the Speaker lauded President Tinubu for solidifying the ruling party’s dominance in the polity.

The speaker urged Prof. Yilwatda to unite the organs, structures, and caucuses of the APC towards victory at the coming polls and the sustenance of the party as the formidable, viable platform for progressive governance of the country.

Speaker Abbas prayed to God to guide Prof. Yilwatda in the right direction while wishing him a successful chairmanship of the APC.