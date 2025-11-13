Yilwatda: Govt-Media Collaboration Panacea For Inclusive Governance

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, has underscored the importance of government-media synergy in effective community development and inclusive governance equation.

Yilwatda said: “You are the conscience of society and partners in community development. “For us to build a Nigeria that works for everyone, an inclusive governance framework built on government–media collaboration is essential.”

The professor of digital systems engineering assured that efforts were ongoing to address the consequence (s) that occasioned the removal of fuel subsidy. He said: “The government is doing its best to address the consequences of subsidy removal. “Are we responding positively? The answer is yes. We are growing at 4.3 per cent, unlike the 3 per cent predicted by the World Bank.

“The government is working hard to drive policies that will sustain this growth. “Let me thank you for the reportage about our party and the government,most of it has been positive. I have no reason to criticize what the editors have been writing. “Your constructive criticisms have been helpful and have influenced some of our policy directions.”

The former Minister of Humanitarian Af fairs and Pover ty Reduction, was among eminent personalities, who delivered goodwill messages, yesterday, at day two of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.