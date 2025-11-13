Yilwatda: Government-Media Collaboration Key To Inclusive Governance

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has emphasized that effective government-media collaboration is vital for community development and inclusive governance.

Speaking at the second day of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 in Abuja, he described the media as the “conscience of society and partners in community development.”

Prof. Yilwatda highlighted ongoing government efforts to address the consequences of fuel subsidy removal, noting that Nigeria’s economy is growing at 4.3 percent, surpassing the 3 percent projection by the World Bank.

He credited constructive media reportage for influencing some policy decisions, saying, “Your constructive criticisms have been helpful and have influenced some of our policy directions.”

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction urged continued synergy between government and media to foster policies that benefit all Nigerians and sustain economic growth.