…Yiaga Tasks Stakeholders On Meaningful Election

A civil society organisation (CSO), Yiaga Africa, has called on stakeholders in the Ondo State gubernatorial election coming up on Saturday to work together to make the election a model for other off-cycle elections in the country.

Yiaga asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adequately address the shortcomings observed in the 2020 Ondo governorship election before this Saturday’s poll.

Some of the shortcomings according to Yiaga were logistics with a charge on INEC to ensure efficient management of all logistical arrangements, including distribution of election materials and setting up of polling units, and also address logistic challenges observed in the riverine communities of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas during the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The organisation stated this yesterday while delivering its pre-election statement in Akure. “Yiaga Africa acknowledges the ongoing deployment of sensitive election materials across the state’s local government areas.

We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance coordination and communication with the transport companies and unions that provide logistics support.

“It is essential to ensure the timely delivery of materials to the Registration Area Centres (RACs) and to facilitate the early deployment of materials and personnel to polling units on election day. This approach will help to address the issue of late commencement of polls that has been observed in previous elections.

