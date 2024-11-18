YIAGA Lauds Ondo Governorship Election’s Credibility

Share

The Yiaga Africa, an election observer group, has lauded the credibility of Saturday’s governorship election in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) polled 366,781 votes.

Aiyedatiwa defeated his closest contender, Mr Agboola Ajayi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 117,845 votes. Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, the chairman of the 2024 Ondo Election Mission, Yiaga, made the commendation while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Akure.

Nwagwu explained that Yiaga’s statistical analysis revealed that the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in all local government areas were consistent with the group’s Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT).

“Had the official results been changed at the various levels, the results would not have fallen within the estimated ranges of the group.

“Because the results fell within the estimated ranges, governorship contestants, political parties and voters should have confidence that the election reflects the ballots cast at polling units.

