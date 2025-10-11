YIAGA, CSOs Call For Televised Screening Of INEC Chairman

The Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on democracy and elections in Nigeria and across Africa have asked the Senate to subject the screening of the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), to a transparent hearing.

The CSOs, including YIAGA Africa, The Kukah Centre, International Press Centre, and African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, among others, stated that the Council of State’s unanimous endorsement of Prof. Amupitan should not supersede the Senate’s screening of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Although the CSOs acknowledged Prof Amupitan’s academic and professional accomplishments, and have no objection in principle to his nomination, they insisted on a televised screening of the nominee with contributions from the civil societies.

Pointedly, the CSOs said, “Council of State approval does not replace the duty of the Nigerian Senate to conduct due diligence through a rigorous and transparent screening process that inspires public trust.”

Consequently, they reiterated the call for a transparent, inclusive, and citizen-centred appointment process that is consistent with the recommendations of key electoral reform interventions like the Justice Uwais Report, Ken Nnamani committee report, and the Citizens

Memorandum on Electoral Reforms.

The group said the current state of Nigeria’s electoral process requires a fiercely independent INEC, immune to political manipulation, and unwavering in its commitment to credible elections.

They said the next INEC Chairman, if confirmed by the Senate, must demonstrate moral courage and resistance to political interference. INEC works better when it is insulated from political interference

The CSOs called on the Senate to ensure that its confirmation hearings are transparent, televised, and inclusive of citizens and civil society input through memoranda, petitions and participation in the confirmation hearings.

It said “The Senate should undertake a rigorous examination of his competence, public records, vision for electoral reform, INEC’s institutional strengthening, as well as his capacity to resist political interference and uphold electoral integrity.

“The Senate should also interrogate the nominee’s plans to address systemic challenges, including voter registration, result transmission, and enforcement of INEC’s regulations and guidelines.

“Nigerians expect the Senate confirmation process to be open to citizens’ participation in line with the Framework for Citizens Engagement in the INEC Appointment Process previously submitted to the Senate by the undersigned civil society organisations.

“This includes full disclosure of the nominee’s credentials, public service history, and capacity to manage elections without political interference.”