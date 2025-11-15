Nigerian socialite and influencer Yhemolee’s ex-girlfriend, Bibi, has opened up about her past relationship and the emotional challenges that followed their breakup, sparking widespread debate online.

Speaking in a recent interview, Bibi shared her views on how men approach relationships, stating that many do not necessarily choose partners they love, but rather those who are convenient for them.

“Men in general, they settle for who is actually convenient for them, not who they love,” she said.

READ ALSO:

Addressing long-standing rumours that she was merely a rebound, Bibi firmly dismissed the claims. “I’m not the rebound. I was never a rebound,” she insisted.

When asked whether she believed her former partner made sufficient effort to save their relationship, she responded, “Only him has the answer to that question.”

Bibi also spoke candidly about the emotional toll of the breakup, revealing that she went through therapy and struggled with feelings of betrayal. “I got betrayed by a lot of people. I actually did become a shadow of myself,” she disclosed.

Her comments have reignited conversations across social media about heartbreak, self-worth, emotional recovery, and the complexities of healing after a public breakup.