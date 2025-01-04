Yhemolee, Wife Welcome First Child

Share

Nigerian actor and fashion influencer, Idowu Adeyemi widely known as Yhemolee has announced the arrival of his first child with his wife, Oyindamola.

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, Yhemolee in a touching post said he is filled with gratitude, faith, and love, quoting Psalm 139:13, which said, “You made all the delicate inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb.”

In the heartfelt caption, the couple described their journey as one filled with “So much love, wonder, and gratitude.”

They emphasized their overwhelming joy and anticipation since learning about the pregnancy.

They referred to their newborn child as their “precious gift” and expressed their thanks for this “beautiful blessing” as they entered into parenthood.

Yhemolee’s post has since attracted thousands of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from fans, celebrities, and friends in the entertainment industry.

The actor tied the knot with his wife, Oyindamola Tayo in September 2024 at the Victoria Island of Lagos State.

Known for his vibrant personality and creative content, Yhemolee is now celebrating this personal milestone, sharing his excitement with the world.

