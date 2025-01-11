Share

Nigerian socialite, Idowu Adeyemi better known as Yhemolee and his wife, Thayor B, have rolled out beautiful adorable photos from their son’s naming ceremony.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the couple welcomed their first child, on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, photos from the couple’s son’s naming ceremony have surfaced online, offering a heartwarming glimpse into the special moments.

During the naming ceremony, the couple revealed their son’s name, Amiron Oluwafeyernmi Idowu, and joined a church livestream.

Fans and industry colleagues have stormed the comment section with congratulatory messages on their newest addition.

