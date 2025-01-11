New Telegraph

January 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Yhemolee, Wife Share…

Yhemolee, Wife Share Photos Of Son’s Naming

Nigerian socialite, Idowu Adeyemi better known as Yhemolee and his wife, Thayor B, have rolled out beautiful adorable photos from their son’s naming ceremony.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the couple welcomed their first child, on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, photos from the couple’s son’s naming ceremony have surfaced online, offering a heartwarming glimpse into the special moments.

READ ALSO:

During the naming ceremony, the couple revealed their son’s name, Amiron Oluwafeyernmi Idowu, and joined a church livestream.

Fans and industry colleagues have stormed the comment section with congratulatory messages on their newest addition.

See photos below:

NewTelegraph

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

N’Assembly Rejects N9bn Mining Sector Budget
Read Next

Macaroni Replies Seyi Law, Speaks On Trauma From Govt Brutality
Share
Copy Link
×