Yhemolee Warns Men Against Tight Fitting Gym Wears

Media personality Idowu Adeyemi popularly known as Yhemolee, has called out men for dressing inappropriately at gym centres.
The socialite, in a video, stressed the need for proper attire, noting that indecent dressing applies to all genders.
While expressing support for fitness culture, Yhemolee voiced concerns about men wearing overly revealing outfits, particularly tight shorts that expose body outlines.
He stated that women’s form-fitting gym wear serves practical purposes, such as support during workouts, but questioned the necessity for men to adopt similar styles.
He said in parts: “I’m not an antagonist for the gym, but I feel like we need to start dressing appropriately for the gym. If you’re not a prostitute, why would men wear tight shorts to the gym?
I understand why women do it because they need to keep their breasts and bum firm when they work out, but men? As a man, why would you wear tights? And your whole outline is showing?”