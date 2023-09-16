Yhemolee Shades Naira Marley Over Comment On Mohbad’s Death

Famous Nigerian singer, Yhemolee has thrown a subtle shade at Marlian Records boss, Naira Marley following his tribute to his late ex-signee, Mohbad.

This is coming after Naira Marley broke his silence on the controversies trailing his name and his Record label regarding the death of Mohbad.

In Naira’s statement which came a little bit late, about 5 days after his death, he questioned and sought justice over the singer’s untimely demise.

Reacting to the statement, Yhemolee emphasized how it lacked accountability and basic feelings for a human’s life, in his final conclusion, he termed it as gaslighting, and that is how he’s shocked to witness one.

Gaslighting — to manipulate (someone) using psychological methods into questioning their own sanity —

Yhemolee stated, “Na today I experience gaslighting with my kokoro eyes. Rest on champ,”

In another Instagram story post, he added, “We struggle to survive only to end up leaving the world without notification.”