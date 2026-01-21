Nightlife influencer Yhemolee has reacted to the ongoing online clash involving Wizkid and Seun Kuti, placing responsibility on Seun for the backlash that followed discussions about the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The controversy began after Seun Kuti accused Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his father by comparing the music icon to the Grammy-winning singer.

The comments sparked widespread reactions online, particularly from Wizkid’s supporters.

Sharing his thoughts on Snapchat, Yhemolee argued that many of Wizkid’s fans are young people who have little personal connection to Fela’s era.

According to him, their reactions were largely influenced by Seun’s public comparisons rather than any deliberate attempt to insult the late musician.

He noted that Wizkid represents a generation-defining artist for many youths who grew up listening to his music, while Fela is mostly known to younger Nigerians through history lessons, documentaries, or limited exposure.

Yhemolee criticised Seun Kuti for repeatedly engaging online critics, suggesting that the prolonged responses only amplified the situation and brought unnecessary attention to the Kuti family.

He questioned why Seun continued addressing internet users he described as trolls, saying the back-and-forth created avoidable controversy.

The influencer also pointed out the significant generational gap, reminding followers that Fela passed away nearly three decades ago, making it unrealistic to expect teenagers and Gen Z social media users to fully understand or relate to his legacy.

In his concluding remarks, Yhemolee maintained that the online disrespect directed at Fela was not organic but rather a result of the way the issue was handled publicly.

He urged Seun Kuti to disengage from fan rivalries and protect his father’s legacy without fueling further online confrontations.