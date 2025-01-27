Yhemolee Gifts Wife Mercedes Benz As Push Present

Share

Popular Nigerian socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee has surprised his wife, Thayour with a brand new Mercedes Benz as a push gift.

New Telegraph recalls that Yhemolee recently welcomed his first child with his wife after tying the knot on September 6, 2024.

Expressing his unwavering support and affection, Yhemolee bought her a brand-new Mercedes Benz.

Photos and videos shared online show the breathtaking car adorned with decorative ribbons and balloons.

Reactions trailing this post are below:

onestop_mistty said: “If you like say God when.. can you endure the way Thayour did???”

prankhottiee remarked: “See as love Dey sweet una I no wan hear gist in 50yrs time o”

choice_sasha said: “If you are genuinely happy for her button”

chivalexculsive_ shared: “Me wey buy my wife airplane I post am?”

paulkhute_ stated: “Can’t wait to get my future wife hers”

karr_tel wrote: “Good and understanding gfs and wives will always win, if you like go Dey rush breakup with ur guy and listen to ur friends advise, body and different preeks go tell you”

ogunboy_mckoko stated: “Understanding wife go enjoy”

iamkingdinero1l wrote: “The internet is filled with many things it’s left for you as a person when get sense to digest the one you want”

epicxx_blog wrote: “Soo many oppressions on Instagram”

oma_chukwuu wrote: “Abi I should go back to my ex?”

