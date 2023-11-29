Yhemolee Celebrates Ex-Girlfriend, Thayour On Her Birthday

Popular socialite and Nigerian singer, Yhemolee has stirred reaction online as he pens down an emotional apology to his ex-girlfriend, Thayour, on her birthday following their messy breakup.

New Telegraph recalls that the former lovebirds had a fight earlier this year which led to their break up.

However, the reason for their break up was put to allegations of cheating.

Taking to his Snapchat page, Yhemolee publicly apologizes to Thayour on her birthday for humiliating her with his words and actions.

He asks her for forgiveness for all he has done and hopes that she accepts his apology.

He said, “First off it’s World T Day again on November 28, I know so many sorries might not be enough for the humiliation

I made you face earlier this year. I embarrassed you publicly, and it’s just right that I apologize to you as well publicly.

“You didn’t deserve to be treated as such, I have no explanations whatsoever to justify how I treated you but this is me telling the world how sorry I am and I hope you genuinely find a place in your heart to forgive me. I’m so so sorry. Happy birthday once again.”

