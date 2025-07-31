Yhemo Lee enraged over marriage breakup rumours

Nigerian nightlife influencer and socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, popularly referred to as “Yhemo Lee“, has found himself at the center of breakup rumours barely a year after tying the knot with his wife, Tayo.

The speculation started after Yhemo Lee shared a string of cryptic Instagram story posts on July 30, 2025, which many fans interpreted as subtle jabs at his relationship. In one of the now-viral posts, he responded to a video of a man ranting about a woman in Italy by writing: “Useless sets of women everywhere! Better don’t die for woman! Your loss bro; the bitches don’t care.”

READ ALSO:

Another post from him dove deeper into the emotional toll of solitude and hinted at a personal reckoning:

“Isolation is your gift. It feels like punishment at first. You sit alone, scrolling through old messages, overthinking every moment, wondering how it all went wrong. But in that silence, something powerful happens, and you begin to see clearly.”

These messages quickly sent fans and blogs into a frenzy, speculating that the once-envied couple may have hit a rough patch. Social media was flooded with reactions, questions, and assumptions.

However, Yhemo Lee was quick to shut down the divorce rumours. Under a blog post reporting the alleged breakup, he dropped a fiery comment: “Aye yin ti ta!” in yoruba language.