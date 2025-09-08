Chief Leila Euphemia Apinke Fowler, the distinguished Yeye Mofin of Lagos and founder of the prestigious Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, has passed away at the age of 91.

Her death was confirmed by Bashorun J.K. Randle, who disclosed to journalists that she died on Saturday morning, September 6, 2025.

Born on March 23, 1933, in Lagos, Chief Fowler (née Moore) was a woman of resilience, service, and trailblazing achievements.

She began her education at CMS Girls’ School, Lagos, before moving on to Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, where she obtained her Senior Cambridge Certificate in 1951.

Her career started in teaching, but later transitioned to nursing in London at the renowned St Thomas’ Hospital. Ambitious and determined, she pursued law at Middle Temple and was called to the Bar in 1962.

The following year, she returned to Nigeria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1963.

Over the years, Chief Fowler built a successful legal career, practising both in established chambers and her own firm, specialising in insurance law and consultancy.

She also gave herself to public service, serving as a councillor in the Lagos City Council between 1978 and 1980. Beyond politics, she was actively involved in the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Red Cross, and the Corona Schools Trust Council.

In 1991, she founded the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in memory of her late daughter. Today, the school stands as one of Nigeria’s leading all-girls institutions, recognised for its academic excellence and commitment to raising future leaders.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to education and society, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan II honoured her with the prestigious title of Yeye Mofin of Lagos.

Widely celebrated as a “silent achiever,” Chief Fowler’s legacy spans nursing, law, politics, and education, inspiring generations with her dedication, values, and service to humanity.