The Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Limited, Mrs Yetunde Olopade, has said the recent honour accorded her at the Newstap/SWAN Award 2026 is a big challenge that will make the sports marketing outfit work much more.

Mrs Olopade was among the Top Five Star personalities awarded this year by the outfit for their various contributions to sports development in Nigeria.

She said: ‘I really appreciate this honour from the depth of my hear but I am also conscious of the fact that we at Nilayo Sports Limited have to work more and do much better than we are currently doing.

I thank the organisers of this award and I am taking this up as a big challenge to work harder with my team and open new frontiers to further boost the development of sports in Nigeria.

“Sport is not what it used to be in the past. Now, it is a big business and we at Nilayo Sports are making efforts to bring out the best in various aspects of our sports ecosystem.”

Those who received the Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award alongside Mrs Yetunde Olopade are Sports Philanthropist, Dr. Chief Daniel Onyeani, the Governor of Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri, DG/ CEO of National Institute For Sports, Comrade Philip Shaibu and Proprietor of Yacateco Boxing Promotions who also doubles as Vice President of Nigeria Boxing Federation, Hon. Omolei Yakubu Imadu, while the President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, received a special recognition award.