Yetibae Wins Best Nollywood Actress In Diaspora, Set To Premiere New Movie

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Adeyemi, better known as Yetibae, has been awarded Best Nollywood Actress in the Diaspora at the Golden Stars Award ceremony held in Lekki, Lagos.

This recognition highlights her contributions to the Nigerian film industry, particularly as a creative based in North America, Canada.

Represented at the award ceremony, Adeyemi expressed her commitment to promoting Nigerian culture and storytelling through film.

She aims to export authentic African narratives and inspire others within the diaspora. The light skinned, thespian also use the occasion to announce the upcoming release of her new movie, titled ‘Dark Path’, which is set to premiere later this month in Toronto, Canada.

The film, directed by Femi Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, tells the story of a woman grappling with the loss of her brother while caring for aging parents.

The cast includes notable Nollywood actors such as Aisha Lawal, Bimbo Oshin, Ojopagogo, Jigan Babaoja, Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi, and Muyiwa Ademola.

Adeyemi has previously produced and starred in several films, including “Ipanilaya,” “Idaji Ona,” “60/40,” “Ofege,” and “Ashiri Gomina.” She emphasized her passion for quality storytelling and her desire to make a positive impact through her work in the film industry.