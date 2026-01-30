Yesufu Apologises To Adamolekun For Nonconsensual ADC C’ttee Listing

Popular political activist and member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Aisha Yesufu, has tendered an apology to a civic leader, Yemi Adamolekun for listing her name on the ADC’s Wise Men and Women Policy and Manifesto Committee without prior consent.

Aisha Yesufu published the apology on her X page on Friday after Adamolekun, a former executive director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, expressed surprise on social media when she saw her name among members of the ADC committee.

She further questioned the party’s credibility and requested for membership proof.

In his response, the ADC’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, explained that the committee was designed to include experts beyond party members.

He said some participants were not politicians and stressed that the aim was to draw on wide experience to develop strong public policies.

Despite this explanation, Yesufu however acknowledged the due communication process was not followed.

She described the situation as inexcusable and apologised to Adamolekun on behalf of the party, admitting that her consent should have been obtained before publication.

“Dear Yemi Adamolekun @_yemia

“This is inexcusable and on behalf of my party, accept my apologies for this mix up. We do not take you and your need to have a better Nigeria for granted.

“Like you rightly pointed out, you ought to have been informed and your consent gotten before your name is published. This is well noted and going forward we will continue to ensure due diligence,” she wrote.

Yesufu also apologised to any other individuals whose names may have appeared on the list without prior notice. She assured that the party would improve its processes and respect due diligence as it works toward building a better Nigeria.

The ADC committee, chaired by former Edo State Governor John Odigie-Oyegun with Prof. Pat Utomi as deputy, is expected to develop a policy framework aimed at national development and positioning the party as an alternative for leadership.