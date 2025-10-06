New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ‘Yes She Can’…

‘Yes She Can’ Summit Tasks Imo Women On Leadership, Collective Action

The “Yes She Can” summit last Saturday issued a powerful call to action, urging women across the state to embrace leadership roles and support one another to drive societal progress.

The event, held under the theme “Empowering the Next Generation of Female Leaders in Imo State,” featured a keynote address from the wife of the Governor, Lady Chioma Uzodimma, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Nkechi Ugwu. Lady Uzodimma emphasized the power of female solidarity, stating, “When women support women, credible and lasting change happens.”

She highlighted the achievements of young women who have transformed their communities through immediate action and self-belief, urging all women to demonstrate similar courage.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sahara Group targets 350,000 B/D Oil production
Read Next

African First Ladies, Women Leaders Set To Storm Ghana For African Women Conference