Nigerian media personality and daughter of renowned Afrobeat singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Yeni Kuti has slammed veteran actress, Ngozi Ezeonu for berating some ladies over their outfits at an audition.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the movie star was captured in a viral video condemning two young ladies for attending auditions in revealing outfits, especially without bras.

She disapproved of their choice to attend the event without bras, querying their intentions and lamenting how frequent it has become.

Reacting to the actress’ outburst while speaking on Your View programme on TVC, Yeni Kuti said it wasn’t Ngozi’s business to condemn them.

She questioned the veteran on what she wore and did during her youthful days. Yeni stated that older people often tend to forget their youthful indiscretions.

She said, “It wasn’t any of her business. We older people tend to forget what we did in our youthful days”.

