November 26, 2025
Yemoleigha’s Leadership To Hold End Of Year Get Together

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, led by Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, has disclosed that it will be holding an end of the year get together on November 27, to celebrate its one year anniversary.

A statement issued yesterday by Comrade Stanley Imgbi Gbalipre, Secretary of NUJ, Bayelsa State, maintained that the anniversary will be used to reflect on the journey so far.

The statement added that the end of year get-together will be preceded by a brief Congress, stating that it will give room for a relaxed atmosphere where Council members and friends of the media can wine and dine.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“The get together will also xray the performance of the Comrade Yemoleigha’s Executive, which promised “a new Paradigm” last year November 16, when it was elected and inaugurated.

“Also, an appraisal of the union’s activities within the last one year will help strengthen its focus and build on accomplished areas and serve members of council better.”

