Yemoleigha-Led NUJ Bayelsa Council To Hold End-Of-Year Get-Together

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, led by Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, has announced plans to hold an end-of-year get-together on November 27, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Council Secretary, Comrade Stanley Imgbi Gbalipre, the event will also mark the one-year anniversary of the Yemoleigha-led executive.

Gbalipre noted that the anniversary would provide an opportunity for the Council to reflect on its journey so far and assess the progress made under the administration, which came into office on November 16, 2024, with a promise of “a new paradigm.”

He added that the celebration will be preceded by a brief Congress, after which journalists and friends of the media will have the opportunity to interact, wine, and dine in a relaxed atmosphere.

“The get-together will also X-ray the performance of the Comrade Yemoleigha-led Executive. An appraisal of the Union’s activities in the last one year will help strengthen its focus, consolidate on achievements, and better serve members of the Council,” the statement read.

The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 27, and will be chaired by former State Lawmaker and business mogul, Chief Robert Ayalla Enogha, Chairman/CEO of Emily Global.

The Guest of Honour will be Honourable (Mrs) Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, while the Special Guest of Honour is Honourable (Mrs) Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy.

“All journalists in the state, as well as friends of the media, are hereby invited,” the statement concluded.