Yemisi Afolabi Releases a New Gospel Song Titled ‘Oju MI RI To’

Unassuming gospel act, Yemisi Afolabi, popularly known as Ye- misi, has just released a new song called ‘Oju Mi Ri To’. Without a doubt, Yemisi’s latest song is a treat for true music enthusiasts and her devoted followers worldwide. Written by Yemisi, ‘Oju Mi Ri To’ is a hit song on the airwave with inspirational lyrics and a catchy rhythm that can be danced to anywhere in the world.

It was masterfully arranged and produced by his band, which is unlike any other in Nigeria. The wait is finally over for her fans of upbeat and inspirational songs to enjoy what she has just introduced to the mu- sic industry, according to Ewi Chanter. She also urged his large following to share the link with their friends and relatives on any internet platform, stream the video, and duplicate it.

The soul-lifting gospel music is suitable for all ages and can be played at any time or place, according to many who have listened to it. An industry watcher said: “As a result of the country’s economic situation, the release of the song that carries reason- able messages apart from the rhythms and beats is actually at the right time since it is positioned to give hope to many inside and outside of the country.”