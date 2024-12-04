Yemi Solade Reacts As Event Organizers Hold Back Award Plaque

Share

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has revealed how event organisers decided to hold back its award plaque over his failure to pay for the award.

The movie star made this known in a post via his Instagram page.

According to the Yoruba actor, he does not belong to the class of award plaque buyers, expressing displeasure over how the organisers consistently harassed him to support the event.

He wrote, “I Refused To Pay For The AWARD PLAQUE…This Is The Outcome. @nigerianewsdirect….I don’t belong to the class of AWARD PLAQUES buyers.

“I asked NIGERIA NEWS DIRECT if the organisation really meant to SELL an award to me because of the consistent tenacity at which I was harassed to support the event.

“I was compelled to post the final outcome of many days of HIDE and SEEK over the attempt by the lady who had pressed to siphon cash from me.”

