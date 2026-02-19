Yemi Solade Celebrates Daughter’s Graduation

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has taken to her ocial media page to celebrate the graduation of his daughter, Kofoworola, from Caleb University.

In a message shared on his official Instagram page, Solade expressed pride in his daughter’s achievement, praising her for her intelligence, kindness, strength, and independence.

He wrote, “A message of pride and love. As a proud parent, my heart is filled with pride knowing that my daughter has reached such an important milestone. I am so proud of the young woman she has become, smart, kind, strong, and independent.

“To my daughter, I want to say: You’ve made us so proud, and we can’t wait to see what amazing things you will do next.

“Looking ahead to a bright future. While this graduation marks the end of one chapter, it’s just the beginning of many exciting adventures. The future is full of endless opportunities, and I know you will keep shining in everything you choose to do.

“Whether you follow your passions, try something new, or make a difference in the world, remember that you have everything it takes to succeed.

“Final thoughts. Aríyìíkẹ́… As you step into the next part of your life, always know that we are here to support you. You have worked so hard to reach this point, and you deserve all the success and happiness that comes your way.

“No matter where life takes you, you will always have our love and support. Congratulations on your graduation! This is just the beginning of your amazing journey,” he wrote.