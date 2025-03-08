Yemi Elesho Recounts Paying Asake With Rice, Drink For Movie Role

Share

Popular Nigerian actor and content creator, Yemi Elesho has opened up about his long-lasting relationship with Afrobeats singer Asake, revealing how they worked together during their university days.

Speaking in a recent interview with streamer Jigan, Elesho disclosed that their bond dates back to their undergraduate years at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He revealed that Asake was frequently featured in his cinematography gigs on campus, and in return, he would compensate the singer with food and drinks.

Elesho said, “I used to give Asake a ₦700 plate of rice and a bottle of Coca-Cola as performance fees for him to feature in movies during our undergraduate days at OAU.”

He described Asake as a “day-one friend,” emphasizing their deep connection and shared memories from their time at the university.

He added: “He is my very good friend. I have pictures and videos of our time together at OAU. We used to play celebrity football matches together back in the day.” He also mentioned that celebrity MC Yhemolee, content creator Jimi Agbaje, Woli Arole, Blaqbones, and others were all friends with him during their days of humble beginnings.

