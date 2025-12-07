Yemi Amusan: Getting People Envious Of Style Personality

Dr Yemi Amusan is the brilliant, multi-talented CEO of Lucere Limited, one of Nigeria’s respected event management companies.

Dr Amusan is a gifted Motivational speaker, Life Coach and Compere. His wit, intelligence and charisma have kept his relevance top notch in the industry for over two decades.

Amusan is often described as an industry titan, who executes events to perfection. No retakes. No safety nets. Just precision, pressure, and performance.

The same precision and perfection is what he applies in his personal style.

He walks into a room filled with people and heads turn to know who has that sleek figure with a great sense of style.

His slim physic is one of the reasons many envy Amusan.

It’s the body type that hardly screams one’s age and fits every fashion piece to the teeth.

Dr Amusan knows this and has never failed to dress to the Nines wherever duty calls.

He looks exceptional good in suits and jackets. He also knows this and adds extra swag while he walks.

He is a glam dude to look out for, especially when looking for style tips that fits sleek figure.